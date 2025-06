What to do today in Montreal for la Fête Nationale

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal for la Fête Nationale.

Tuesday, June 24

Saint-Jean Baptiste Parade, from Rachel/Molson to Olympic Park + Le Grand Spectacle at Parc Maisonneuve

Cinéma Moderne screens Amadeus

Monsoon Festival at Parc Ex’s Dickie Moore Park

Jerk Fest at Martin Luther King Park

Comedy on Mackay

