What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, June 2

British rapper Central Cee plays MTELUS

Jeff Louch solo piano at le Mal Nécessaire

Montreal Fringe presents Pyrite Theatre’s Kill ’em With Kindness June 2–14

Grand Ballets Canadiens presents Don Quixote through June 7

Maryland chiptune artist Button Masher plays Bar le Ritz PDB

