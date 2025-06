What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, June 23

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Mario Bava’s Baron Blood

St-Jean at SAT with MC Mario

My Cousin Vlad’s Life’s a Joke tour comes to Théâtre de la Comédie

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents Kalmunity: Stars Shine Darkly at Casa del Popolo

Tennessee stoner doome metal band WyndRider plays Turbo Haüs

