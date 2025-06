What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 27

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents The Jellicle Kiki Ball at la Sala Rossa

Jazz Fest presents British DJ/producer Bonobo at MTELUS

Dômesicle Italo Moderni edition in the Satosphere

Saturday, June 28

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents Wolf Eyes at la Sotterenea

Jazz Fest presents Elisapie’s Uvattini (free outdoor show)

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs at Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, June 29

SEANCE & FLIGHT by Darkfield in the Old Port

Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Jazz Fest presents Hanorah (free outdoor show)

