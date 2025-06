What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 13

The Francos de Montréal music festival begins

Ritz Royale party at the Ritz-Carlton, Montréal

English singer-songwriter James Blunt plays Place Bell

Dômesicle party with 360-degree projections in the Satosphere

Saturday, June 14

Royalmount x GotSoul “cars & coffee” morning event

Montreality block party at MURAL Festival on St-Laurent Blvd.

Erika Angell, Sam Shalabi, Matana Roberts play Parc La Fontaine’s Théâtre de Verdure

Montreal singer-songwriter Paul Cargnello plays a free show in Fringe Park

Sunday, June 15

Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1 race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Last day of the 2025 Montreal Fringe Festival

