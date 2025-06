What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, June 6

Domesicle Friday parties at the Satosphere begin

Free screening of David Cronenberg’s Videodrome at VOX

French electronic duo Justice play Place Bell with opener Tiga

Saturday, June 7

Montreal Roses vs. Vancouver Rise at Stade Boréale

Cirque du Soleil presents Luzia in the Old Port

Australian singer-songwriter Dope Lemon (aka Angus Stone) plays MTELUS

Sunday, June 8

Piknic Électronik weekly dance party at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Clue: On Stage begins at the Segal Centre, runs through June 29

Montreal Fringe presents The Heterosexuals June 8–15

