This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, June 20

Darkfield’s Seance/Flight immersive experiences open in the Old Port

Tonight With the Impressionists – Paris 1874 VR experience opens at Arsenal

Francos de Montréal presents Corridor (free outdoor show)

Dômesicle dance party in the Satosphere

Saturday, June 21

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents Beirut rock/free jazz band SANAM at la Sala Rossa

Sugar Sammy “English Edition” continues through June 22

Clue: On Stage continues at Segal Centre through June 29

Sunday, June 22

Piknic Électronik dance party at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents John Hollenbeck & Eve Risser at Casa del Popolo (afternoon show)

Beijing experimental rock band Gong Gong Gong play P’tit Ours

Monday, June 23

St-Jean at SAT with MC Mario

My Cousin Vlad’s Life’s a Joke tour comes to Théatre de la Comédie

Suoni Per Il Popolo presents Kalmunity: Stars Shine Darkly at Casa del Popolo

Tuesday, June 24

Saint-Jean Baptiste Parade, from Rachel/Molson to Olympic Park + Le Grand Spectacle at Parc Maisonneuve

Monsoon Festival at Parc Ex’s Dickie Moore Park

