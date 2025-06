Just 27% of Canadians see the United States as an ally.

Vast majority of Canadians no longer consider the United States a friendly country

A new study by Léger has found that the vast majority of Canadians no longer consider the United States to be a friendly country.

Following tariffs and threats of annexation, just 27% of Canadians say they consider the United States to be an ally.

Conservatives (44%) are significantly more likely to consider the United States an ally than Liberal (17%), NDP (12%) and Bloc Québécois voters (24%).

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute also found that a large majority of Canadians are boycotting American products.

76% of Canadians say they’re boycotting American products https://t.co/x2ctnLMqrm — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) April 9, 2025 Vast majority of Canadians no longer consider the United States a friendly country

This Léger web survey was conducted from May 30 to June 1, 2025, with 1,626 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.