The 2024–25 Premier League season wrapped up with all the drama, glory and heartbreak that fans have come to expect. From Liverpool’s winning title run to the relegation woes of newly promoted sides, the season was a rollercoaster of emotions.

For the first time in many years, the final day of matches actually meant something to the teams fighting to make the European Championships.

Liverpool clinched their second Premier League title with four games to spare, finishing the season with 84 points. Mohamed Salah was instrumental, netting 29 goals to tie the Premier League record for goal involvements in a season

For the first time, six English clubs qualified for the UEFA Champions League:

· Liverpool (Champions)

· Arsenal (2nd place)

· Manchester City (3rd place)

· Chelsea (4th place)

· Newcastle United (5th place)

· Tottenham Hotspur (17th place, qualified by winning the Europa League)

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace secured spots in the Europa League, with Palace earning their place by winning the FA Cup. Nottingham Forest will represent England in the UEFA Conference League

All three newly promoted teams — Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton — were relegated after just one season in the topflight. This marked only the third time in English top-flight history that all three promoted teams went straight back down.

As we bid farewell to the relegated sides, we welcome three new teams to the Premier League:

· Leeds United: Championship winners, returning after a brief stint in the second tier.

· Burnley: Secured automatic promotion alongside Leeds, showcasing a solid campaign.

· Sunderland: Triumphed in the Championship play-off final, marking their return to the topflight after several years. (Watch the Netflix series on the club if you have not seen it yet.)

As the boots are taken off for the 2024–25 Premier League season, fans are already looking forward to the next chapter in this ever-evolving football saga.

Clubs are now turning their attention to the summer transfer window, aiming to boost their squads for the challenges ahead. The transfer window opened on June 1 and runs through June 10, accommodating the FIFA Club World Cup, and then reopens from June 16 to September 1.

For MLS chatter, I wanted to bring up something I witnessed on May 24.

LAFC’s Olivier Giroud (ex-Chelsea FC) showcased his professionalism and class during a 2–2 draw against our CF Montréal. Despite the rainy and cold conditions, Giroud took the time to sign autographs, take photos and engage with fans who had braved the weather to see the World Cup winner. His actions left a lasting impression on the Montreal faithful, exemplifying the spirit of the beautiful game.

Speaking of Chelsea FC, they’ve become the first club to win each of the five major European trophies after defeating Real Betis to be crowned Conference League champions in the month of May.

The inaugural season of the women’s Northern Super League features 25 matches before the top four teams advance to the playoffs. The winners of the semifinals proceed to a single-match championship final scheduled for Nov. 15.

Given their current standing, the Montréal Roses FC are well-positioned to qualify for the playoffs. The Roses began the season strongly, securing three consecutive victories, including a 2–1 win over Ottawa Rapid in their home opener on May 3. This was followed by two draws and two losses. With the season still in action (a home game is scheduled for June 7 at Stade Boréale), the team must keep at it to secure a spot and best position. [Ed.’s note 5 days after this story’s original publication: Roses FC won!] ■

