“Water may accumulate locally. Some rivers may see an increased flow and higher water levels.”

Thunderstorms with up to 50 mm of rain expected in Montreal this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement projecting thunderstorms and between 30 and 50 mm of rain in Montreal from Friday to Sunday.

The heaviest precipitation is expected from Friday evening to Saturday evening.

🌧️ Heavy rainfall can make road conditions hazardous. In addition to reduced visibility, it can lead to water accumulation on the road and localized flooding. The risk of hydroplaning is then increased. Stay alert on the road! #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/3OlesRhLXk — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 26, 2025

