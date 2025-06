The New Democrats need to think about their and Canada’s future.

The NDP nearly triggered another election last night — trying to look tough was the wrong call

The NDP caught a lucky break last night when their opposition to the throne speech failed to trigger a confidence vote — and another election.

It was a foolish gamble.

NDP interim leader Don Davies could have easily criticized the throne speech and supported the motion, concluding that a Carney government — even when it falls short — would always be preferable to Poilievre. Doing so would have hit the right balance: diplomatic towards Carney, capitalizing on anti-Poilievre sentiment, reiterating NDP values and demonstrating the NDP has the nation’s best interests at heart.

The alternative: another election, the possibility of a Conservative government and further NDP losses — a blunder of epic proportions.

I can empathize with the NDP, who are smarting from a disastrous election performance and loss of official party status.

But as they look to rebuild, they have to be smarter than this and remind themselves that most Canadians don’t distinguish between the federal and provincial wings of the party. It may be years before the federal NDP is a contender again, but there are plenty of provincial contests coming up where the NDP has a chance.

🚨WATCH: New Democratic Party interim leader Don Davies announces that the #NDP will be voting "No" to the throne speech.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/N3cbuW2dwH — Jason Pugh 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheJasonPugh) June 4, 2025

