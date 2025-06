“Approval of Donald Trump among the most disinformed is literally 70 times higher than among the most informed.”

The more disinformation you believe, the more you approve of Donald Trump

According to a new study by EKOS, there is a positive relationship between belief in disinformation and approval of Donald Trump.

The study found that approval of the U.S. president increases significantly among those who believe disinformation. 72% of the most disinformed Canadians approve of Trump, compared with just 1% of those who are the most informed.

“For this research, we tested four separate indicators of disinformation and constructed a disinformation index — a nine-point scale that measures how strongly respondents have bought into three pieces of disinformation and how strongly they reject two pieces of correct information. Approval of Donald Trump among the most disinformed is literally 70 times higher than among the most informed.”

The study also found that favourability of Russia is 10 times higher among the most disinformed, while favourability of Ukraine is 10 times higher among the most informed. Trust in scientists and journalists is also much lower among the disinformed.

