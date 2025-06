“The City of Montreal needs to be more proactive when private interests drop the ball on historic cultural events.”

The cancellation of Montreal’s Canada Day Parade is a disgrace, especially this year

The cancellation of Montreal’s Canada Day Parade is a disgrace, especially this year.

That said, I’m not too surprised that the parade was cancelled for the second year in a row. I’m surprised the city didn’t anticipate that this was likely.

Once again, parade planner Nicholas Cowen didn’t apply for the permits.

Perhaps planning a parade is beyond Cowen’s capabilities. That Cowen blamed everyone but himself — even municipal workers — is unacceptable, especially when you consider that the city reached out to him.

It reminds me of the end of the Montreal World Film Festival, which was basically run into the ground by an old man coasting on reputation alone.

The city should have people and resources available to “rescue” an event that’s in trouble. They were obviously more than ready to do this for the Grand Prix.

While the city will have official Canada Day events, it’s the parade that draws the biggest crowds, and it’s the crowds who then go off to stimulate local businesses. With crowd estimates at 100,000, the potential benefit to local businesses should have been at the forefront of city official’s minds. But it raises a bigger issue: Montreal is too reliant on private initiatives to celebrate our culture, and not proactive enough when those interests drop the ball.

Are we a city of celebration, or not? ■

The cancellation of Montreal’s Canada Day Parade is a disgrace, especially this yearAn editorial by @taylornoakes.com. — Cult MTL (@cultmtl.com) 2025-06-23T20:05:06.349Z The cancellation of Montreal’s Canada Day Parade is a disgrace, especially this year

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.