Soccer in Canada has come a long way. For decades, the sport lingered in the shadow of hockey, curling, and American football. But things are changing—fast. With the rise of young Canadian talent, a growing fan base, and the launch of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2019, Canada has taken a bold step toward becoming a serious player on the global soccer stage.

In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the Canadian Premier League: how it started, where it stands today, and what its future could look like in international competitions such as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, and even in producing talent for the UEFA Champions League.

What Is the Canadian Premier League?

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) is the top-tier professional soccer league in Canada, officially sanctioned by the Canadian Soccer Association. It was founded in 2019with a clear mission: to create a truly Canadian professional soccer environment, grow the sport across the country, and develop homegrown talent.

As of 2025, the league consists of 8 clubs:

● Forge FC (Hamilton, Ontario)

● Cavalry FC (Calgary, Alberta)

● Pacific FC (Vancouver Island, British Columbia)

● York United FC (Toronto area)

● HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

● Atlético Ottawa (Ottawa, Ontario)

● Valour FC (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

● Vancouver FC (Langley, British Columbia)

Unlike Major League Soccer (MLS), which includes Canadian teams like Toronto FC, CF Montréal, and Vancouver Whitecaps but is based in the U.S., the CPL is fully Canadian-owned and operated—a league for Canada, by Canada.

Growth and Development Since 2019

The league has made impressive strides in a short amount of time:

1. Player Development: The CPL mandates each team to give meaningful playing time to Canadian players, including U21 domestic athletes. This rule has already produced results. Several CPL players have gone on to sign with European clubs or MLS teams.

2. Fan Engagement: Although smaller than NHL or CFL crowds, CPL clubs have cultivated loyal local fan bases. Teams like Forge FC and HFX Wanderers consistently sell out home games.

3. Facilities and Broadcasts: Stadiums have improved, and national broadcasters like OneSoccer have helped bring matches to wider audiences across the country.

4. Partnerships: International partnerships (like Atlético Ottawa’s ownership by Spain’s Atlético Madrid) have boosted the league’s profile and professional standards.

Canadian Clubs in International Competitions

CPL teams are now eligible to compete in CONCACAF club tournaments, including the CONCACAF Champions Cup(formerly called the Champions League). Forge FC has already made headlines with impressive performances in this tournament, even defeating teams from stronger leagues in Central America.

These international games are more than just fixtures—they are valuable experience, exposure, and a way to measure the league’s quality against established regional giants.

The CPL and the FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, hosted by the United States, will feature 32 clubs from around the world, including spots allocated to CONCACAF. While MLS clubs currently have the advantage due to their track record in international play, there is growing optimism that a CPL team could soon earn a spot—especially if the league continues to strengthen competitively.

If Forge FC, Cavalry FC, or another CPL club were to win the Canadian Championship and then go on to perform well in the Champions Cup, qualification could become a reality. It would mark a historic milestone—a Canadian-owned club on the world stage.

Challenges the CPL Must Overcome

While the future is bright, the CPL still faces significant hurdles:

1. Financial Stability

Many CPL clubs operate on modest budgets. While this encourages efficient player development and tight-knit communities, it also limits the ability to attract star talent or invest in infrastructure. To grow, the league will need new investors, better sponsorship deals, and larger TV rights contracts.

2. Geographic Expansion

With only eight teams, the league lacks full national coverage. Major regions like Saskatchewan, Quebec City, and the North remain untapped. Expansion is planned, but it must be executed sustainably to avoid overextending the league’s resources.



3. Competition with MLS

Canadian MLS teams attract more fans and international talent. For the CPL to thrive, it needs to differentiate itself—either by becoming a true developmental league or by aiming for full competitive parity with MLS in the long run.

4. Infrastructure and Facilities

Some CPL clubs still play in multi-use stadiums or older venues. To raise the standard, investment in soccer-specific stadiums will be critical.

The Road Ahead: 2026 World Cup and Beyond

Canada is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the CPL. The attention and investment surrounding the tournament could:

● Increase local interest in domestic soccer

● Attract better players to CPL clubs

● Help build or renovate stadiums

● Encourage youth participation and scouting

Moreover, the World Cup is expected to bring millions of eyes to Canada. If the CPL can capitalize on that spotlight, it could become a launchpad for international partnerships, fan growth, and eventually more consistent performance in global tournaments.

Global Talent Pipeline

The CPL is already showing promise as a stepping stone to Europe. Players like:

● Tristan Borges (transferred to Belgium),

● Joel Waterman (now a Canadian national team regular),

● and Mo Farsi (who joined Columbus Crew in MLS)

…prove that the CPL can serve as both a talent incubator and an export hub.

If this pipeline continues to develop, Canadian clubs may also earn a cut of future transfer fees, creating a virtuous cycle of development and reinvestment.

Conclusion: A League with Global Potential

The Canadian Premier League is young, ambitious, and uniquely Canadian. While it still faces financial and competitive challenges, it has already achieved far more in five years than many expected. Its focus on youth, community, and Canadian identity sets it apart in a crowded sports landscape.

If the CPL can maintain its upward trajectory—especially by expanding, investing wisely, and succeeding in regional tournaments—it’s not far-fetched to imagine a day when a Canadian club is competing in the FIFA Club World Cup or even challenging top teams from Europe, South America, and Asia.

For now, Canadian fans can be proud of the league they’re building—and excited for what’s to come. The dream of seeing a CPL team hold its own on the global stage? It’s no longer a fantasy. It’s a work in progress.