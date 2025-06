The best airlines in the world that fly out of Montreal

Skytrax has announced the winners of the 2025 World Airline Awards, compiling the results from their latest customer satisfaction study of the world’s best airlines. Qatar Airways has once again been named the best airline in the world this year. The highest ranked Canadian airline was Air Canada, in 29th place. As ranked by Skytrax, these are the best airlines in the world that fly out of Trudeau International Airport in Montreal.

Destination(s) from Montreal: Doha, Qatar

World ranking: 1

Destination(s) from Montreal: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

World ranking: 3

Destination(s) from Montreal: Istanbul, Turkey

World ranking: 7

Destination(s) from Montreal: Paris, France; Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

World ranking: 9

Destination(s) from Montreal: Zurich, Switzerland

World ranking: 10

