The STM has shared a daily schedule of reduced operating hours during the strike.

With 2,400 STM maintenance workers on strike as of today, the Société de transport de Montréal has shared its daily schedule of reduced bus and metro service from June 9 to 17. The union representing maintenance workers, the CSN, is calling for better working conditions in response to shift changes made by the STM amid budget cuts.

Please consult the graphic below for STM schedule details.

For updates on bus and metro service during the strike, please visit the STM website.

