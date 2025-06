I joined Perombelon for a produce run at Jean-Talon Market, got a cooking lesson and heard his highs and lows of working in Montreal’s finest restaurants for 25 years.

I’ve been wanting to interview revered Montreal chef, cookbook author and teacher Stelio Perombelon for seven years. Finally I had my moment, and let me say this: It was well worth the wait.

Perombelon, who’s just launched a new cookbook, has a standout pedigree amongst his chef peers (having worked at Toqué, Leméac, les Caprices de Nicolas, etc) and a teaching position at ITHQ that gives our future chefs not just an education for their kitchen careers, but a true and honest curriculum to follow for life.

In this episode, we shopped for produce at Jean-Talon Market and I watched and listened as he prepared a beautiful dish and told his story of working in the Montreal restaurant scene for 25 years — from the highs to the lows.

Stelio Perombelon x Beyond the Plate: Fresh market cooking with a revered Montreal chef

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small

Filmed and Directed by Ezra Soiferman

Edited by Teagan Lance

Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron

Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

