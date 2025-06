Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Montreal today, noting that there is a risk of a tornado.

The weather update also notes that heavy rain may lead to flash flooding and siginificant reductions in visibility.

“Strong wind gusts can damage trees, buildings and overturn vehicles. Large hail can cause significant damage and injury. When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.”

Thunderstorm outlook for Quebec valid today, June 19.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada using #QCstorm or by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca.

