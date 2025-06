SAMWOY, Even Sad Boys Like to Have Fun (Hidden Ship)

The new album by Montreal’s SAMWOY is a haunted mixtape left behind in a burnt-out skate park where spectres attempt kickflips. Equal parts post-punk dirge, skate punk tantrum, hip hop confession, French lounge pop and cinematic hallucination, Even Sad Boys… refuses to sit still. It captures the uncertainty of youth with the grunge core opener “Poison,” the glory of the party with “Sub in the Trunk Ft. Ev Bird,” and relatable self-hatred on the post-psych burner “My Body.” It’s strange, sad and totally wired. A dream you won’t want to wake from. 9/10 Trial Track “My Body”

“My Body” from Even Sad Boys Like to Have Fun by SAMWOY

For more on SAMWOY, please visit his website. This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

