“We are a long way north of Oaxaca here but, wow… superior.”

Russell Crowe is in Montreal, and shared some love for Tacos Frida

Legendary actor Russell Crowe is on a cross-Canada tour and stopped in yesterday at Montreal’s Tacos Frida, which was voted #1 Best Taco in this year’s Best of MTL readers poll.

“Tacos Frida on Notre-Dame in Montreal … We are a long way north of Oaxaca here but, wow… superior. Está bien chido,” the actor said in a post on Twitter.

Está bien chido. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 18, 2025

The restaurant also shared a photo with Crowe via Instagram, thanking the actor for his “memorable visit” and enthusiastic endorsement.

“Today we had the honor of hosting Russell Crowe at Tacos Frida! Thank you for the memorable visit — what a nice surprise for our team and clients! Thank you very much for your generosity and words.”

