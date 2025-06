“For safety, environmental and logistical reasons, we’ve chosen to focus on a festive, family-friendly and inclusive daytime event.”

No fireworks this year for Canada Day celebrations in Montreal

The Old Port of Montreal will host the city’s annual Canada Day celebrations on Tuesday, July 1. The schedule of events promises music, cupcakes, craft workshops, skateboarding and digi-sports and Canada swag — as well as mini-putt, bouncy castles and face-painting for kids — but no fireworks for Montreal this year.

“For safety, environmental and logistical reasons, we’ve chosen to focus on a festive, family-friendly, and inclusive daytime event. Thank you for celebrating with us differently, but just as proudly!”

See the full schedule of events at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Quay below.

11 a.m. Food trucks

1:30 p.m. 21-gun salute

By RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces

2 p.m. Swearing-in ceremony

Swearing-in of new citizens

Raising of the flag

National anthem

2 p.m. Opening of family activities

Distribution of promotional items: Canadian stickers, flags and temporary tattoos

2 to 3 p.m. Military truck exhibition

2 to 6 p.m. Children’s zone

Games and entertainment

Giant playground, inflatable games and face-painting for children, mini-putt course

Workshops

Dreamcatchers, Parks Canada, Draw Canada activities and Kids Physio Group

2 to 6 p.m. Active zone

Skateboard and scooter adrenaline park

Digi-Sports Canada interactive wall

3:30 p.m. Canada Day Cupcakes

Participants will be invited to enjoy the traditional Canada Day cupcakes, while quantities last.

3 to 8 p.m. Music

Walking percussion performance by the Samajam group

Collective musical show by DJ Hools & Noche + guest(s) from 6 p.m.

8 p.m. End of festivities and closure of site

Happy Canada Day, everyone!

