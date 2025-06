A new Quebec law, Bill 73, is imposing steep fines or jail time on people who refuse to remove unwanted intimate images online. While publishing, texting or sharing intimate images of someone without their consent is already a crime under the Criminal Code, Bill 73 helps victims mitigate the damage this causes by removing the content quickly.

The law, which came into effect today, allows victims of the non-consensual sharing of intimate photos or video to fill out a form online or at a courthouse to obtain an order from a judge requiring the person who posted the content to remove it. Failure to do so will result in fines of up to $50,000 per day for a first offence, or 18 months in jail.

