Montreal is a city that can offer several benefits when it comes to online retailing, making it a perfect breeding ground when it comes to its potential.

Montreal has proven itself to be an effective place for e-commerce retailers and entrepreneurs. The city has provided ample economic opportunities for those who engage in the activity, with several benefits being widely enjoyed because of its socio-demographics.

According to findings from the Bank of Montreal in 2023, almost half (42%) of Canadians were making purchases online. This number appears to have grown even further, with updated findings suggesting that internet purchasing continues to climb.

Statista predicted that total revenue nationwide is expected to reach $72.15 billion in 2025 regarding e-commerce sales, with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2029) of 8.84%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$101.27bn by 2029. At the same time, user penetration is currently projected at 73.5% in 2025 and is expected to hit 85.8% by 2029, with 32.9 million users nationally.

Montreal proving to be an e-commerce hotspot

Interestingly, Quebec as a province has experienced a slight decline recently regarding e-commerce sales, but that hasn’t stopped growth. Although findings from the government body, Statistics Canada, revealed e-commerce sales across the province have declined 0.9% to $4.2 billion in January, it still represented 6.1% of total retail trade. This is further amplified by Store Leads, who found that there are almost 9,000 Shopify stores situated just in Montreal alone.

As a result, much of the local society has looked at how they could become an e-commerce entrepreneur. Indeed, it’s something that is extremely accessible to most within the city, as they can easily find how to start an e-commerce Store and set one up by following expert tips that have been provided to give themselves the best chance of being successful.

Detailed guides will help provide first-time individuals and inexperienced entrepreneurs cover many aspects that can help build them the foundations on which success can be achieved. They can outline how to achieve success through identifying a niche market to enter, offering a solution that answers an existing problem, building a reputable and respectable brand that can be identified and associated positively with a product, and much more.

Naturally, there are many layers to building a successful e-commerce store. Still, getting started is easier than ever, and with plenty of advice available online, it’s not as difficult as it may have once seemed for those who are unskilled or inexperienced at this kind of thing.

What key points should a Montreal-based e-commerce entrepreneur consider?

While the aforementioned elements can be among some of the most important elements to consider, it’s also worth thinking about other strategies and approaches that can often be taken for granted or overlooked.

For an entrepreneur based in Montreal, they need to consider the multicultural diversity (more later) that the city has, especially when creating an e-commerce store and advertising. To reach as much of their target market as possible, they must produce copy in English and French at a minimum.

At the same time, any platform they build should also be mobile-optimized, as most users are using smartphones and tablets to surf the web and make online purchases. With so many platforms available in the region, it’s crucial to ensure they stay ahead by offering a user-friendly experience and one that is positive at all times. If it is, an entrepreneur is more likely to see customers returning, which can be half the battle in this fierce industry.

What should be considered when specifically looking at Montreal?

However, aside from the traditional aspects of entrepreneurship and setting up an e-commerce for success, what makes Montreal a potentially fruitful place for an individual to invest in and set up? As noted, Montreal is a city that can offer several benefits when it comes to online retailing, making it a perfect breeding ground when it comes to its potential.

Among the benefits that can help the city of Montreal be advantageous compared to many other parts of Canada and the globe is its diversity. Montreal is known for its bilingual community. Situated in Quebec, it has a mixture of native English and French speakers. According to estimates, 9.11 million live in the province. For Montreal, 56.4% of its population in 2021 was considered bilingual after a growth increase had been experienced over a two-decade period.

For an e-commerce entrepreneur, they must consider this element if they are to be successful. If operating in Montreal, it may not be enough to focus simply on one dialect more than another. This can present additional challenges or costs, but it could also be the difference between failure and success.

In addition to potential language issues, cultural aspects that are specific to Montreal must also be considered. What might be enjoyed or how things may be done in another part of Quebec may be entirely different from how they are done or perceived and received in Montreal. It’s a dynamic that entrepreneurs must assess accurately and ensure they get correctly if they are to have success in a highly competitive industry.