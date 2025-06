Opening at Arsenal on June 20, “Tonight With the Impressionists, Paris 1874” recreates the dawn of an era in art.

Step into 19th-century France with Tonight With the Impressionists, Paris 1874, a new Virtual Reality experience in Montreal that transports visitors to the opening of the first Impressionist exhibition. Developed by Excurio, GEDEON Experiences, the Musée d’Orsay and PHI Studio, and presented at Arsenal, the experience blends historical detail with immersive technology to bring this pivotal cultural moment to life.

Tonight With the Impressionists, Paris 1874 will be presented at Arsenal Contemporary Art (2020 William) as of June 20.

