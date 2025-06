“Montreal is an incredible city, full of energy and passionate fans.”

Montreal to host Canadian Grand Prix until at least 2035

Formula 1 racing will remain in Montreal until at least 2035 with the extension of the city’s Canadian Grand Prix contract for another decade.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, commented on the news of the agreement between the event promoter and the federal and provincial governments.

“Montreal is an incredible city, full of energy and passionate fans. As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, it is fitting that we have announced an extension with the Canadian Grand Prix, a race that has such incredible history in our sport and is named after a true legend in Gilles Villeneuve.”

Montreal has hosted the Canadian Grand Prix since 1978.

