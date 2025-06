The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Damas. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Damas

Fuad Alnirabie’s Outremont institution is a love letter to Syrian cuisine and one of the most elegant and elaborate dining experiences in town. While you can easily opt for a tour of classic kebabs and mezze, the best way to experience Damas is by the sensationally delicious 10-course tasting menu. Abundant in delicious bites of land and sea, it can include perfectly prepared lamb, charred octopus, or succulent shrimp fragrant with Aleppo pepper, garlic and tahini. The food’s only equals are the beautifully ornate dining room and the wine cellar, which holds some of the city’s rarest and most coveted bottles. (1201 Van Horne)

