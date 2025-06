Montreal’s Knights exhibition brings an era to life with 250 pieces of artistry, armour and symbolism

Step into the world of medieval chivalry at Knights, a major exhibition at Montreal’s archeology and history museum, Pointe-à-Callière. Featuring nearly 250 artifacts from Italy’s renowned Stibbert Museum, the exhibition explores the enduring legacy of knights through centuries of history. Discover the artistry, armour and symbolism that defined knighthood from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance. Guided tours, lectures and family cultural activities are also planned to accompany the exhibition.

Knights is on now at Pointe-à-Callière (350 Place Royale), and continues through Oct. 19

