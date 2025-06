“If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator-type mask can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke.”

Environment Canada has issued a second air quality statement for Montreal today, noting that the city became “the most polluted major city in the world” this afternoon, with air quality hitting “dangerous levels.” Montreal, along with other cities in Quebec and Ontario, are experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibilities today due to ongoing wildfires in the Prairies. These smoky conditions are expected to persist into Sunday.

According to IQAir, air quality in the city is currently “unhealthy.”

Environment Canada suggests limiting time outdoors and cancelling outdoor activities and events. Those most likely to suffer health effects are people over 65, pregnant women, young children, people with chronic health conditions and those who work outdoors, who should avoid strenuous activity and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms.

Mild symptoms that could affect anyone under these conditions include nose, eye and throat irritation as well as headaches, while more severe symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or a severe cough.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. If you must spend time outdoors, a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator) can reduce your exposure to the fine particles in the smoke.”

Smoke from Western Canada is currently affecting air quality. The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) can help assess health risk level.

For the latest weather and air quality updates in Montreal, please visit the Environment Canada website.

