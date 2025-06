This week’s heat wave in Montreal had made history, breaking a heat record for the hottest day in the city in the month of June. Temperatures reached 35.2 degrees Celsius at 4 p.m. today, beating the previous record of 35 degrees, set on June 30, 1964.

Montreal is currently under a heat warning after three consecutive days of high temperatures above 30 degrees, with humidex values reaching 46. The heat wave is expected to subside tomorrow.

Today, Montreal broke the monthly maximum temperature record for the month of June. The previous record was set on June 30, 1964, with a value of 35.0 degrees Celsius, which we have now surpassed with 35.2 degrees observed at 4pm. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/F1zKWOipfc — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 24, 2025 Montreal broke a heat record today for the month of June

