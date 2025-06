Mint Simon, Chimera (self-released)

Caveboy frontperson Mint Simon has always proven themselves a strong soloist, and has finally put that all together on their debut EP, Chimera. Just like in their main project, a strong ‘80s influence looms over this collection of six songs. Even if certain reference points can feel obvious at times, Mint showcases some genuine pop songwriting chops throughout. The brightest examples are probably the Stevie Nicks-indebted “Gargoyles” and the synthwavey ballad “Won’t Go Back Now.” Chimera is a bit all over the place stylistically, but there’s clear potential for even greater heights, and I’d love to hear how Mint Simon could build on this in LP form. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Gargoyles”

“Gargoyles” from Chimera by Mint Simon

For more on Mint Simon, please visit their website. This review was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

