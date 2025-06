Canadians are happy with what they’ve seen so far from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Prime Minister Mark Carney now leads Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre in net favourability by 46 points.

Net favourability of Carney sits at +28%, significantly higher than that of Poilievre (-18%).

“It has been more than a month since Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a new minority mandate for the Liberals and Canadians are more positive than not about what they’ve seen so far. Approaching 3 in 5 (57%) say they approve of Carney’s performance, double the number who disapprove (29%). Canadians’ positivity extends to several of the new government’s top priorities. 3 in 5 say that they are confident the Liberals and Carney will make significant progress when it comes to removing inter-provincial trade barriers, something that the meetings in Saskatoon focused on this week. Strengthening relationships with other like-minded nations is also a source of confidence.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 2 to 3, 2025, among a randomized sample of 2,072 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

