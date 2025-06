“Canadians are largely happy with what they are seeing from newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney.”

Mark Carney is the most popular party leader in Canada — by far

According to a new study by Innovative Research, Mark Carney is still the most popular party leader in Canada.

Net favourability of the prime minister and Liberal Party leader sits at +23%, significantly higher than that of Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet (+12%), NDP interim leader Don Davies (-4%) and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre (-5%).

“Canadians are largely happy with what they are seeing from newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney. Four weeks after the election on April 28th, Carney’s early moves on files as varied as U.S.-Canada relations and cabinet appointments are creating generally favourable first impressions. Carney currently leads all major party leaders in favourability, with a net positive score of +23%.”

Leader Net Approvals:



Carney: +23%

Blanchet: +12%

Davies: -4%

Poilievre: -5%



Innovative / May 22, 2025 / n=1500 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) May 27, 2025 Mark Carney is the most popular party leader in Canada — by far

