“While Canadians broadly support accelerating the timelines of major national infrastructure projects, concerns remain over what steps are being skipped to get there.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians support Bill C-5.

The study found that 53% of Canadians support the bill, while 22% oppose it.

“Bill C-5, the Liberals’ signature legislation that aims to remove interprovincial trade barriers and speed up critical infrastructure projects, was passed in parliament prior to the House of Commons rising for its summer break. It stands before the senate, who are expected to take this week to assess the bill and pass it prior to its own pause for the summer months.”

Majority of Canadians support Bill C-5

While Canadians broadly support reducing interprovincial trade barriers (88%) and “fast-tracking” major projects (74%), concerns still remain over withholding veto power from Indigenous communities and the ability to bypass environmental reviews on projects declared in the national interest.

Majority of Canadians support Bill C-5

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 20 to 23, 2025, among a randomized sample of 1,619 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.