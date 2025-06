Eight musicians will play Angelo Badalamenti’s music from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and season one of the series at SAT.

Iconic Twin Peaks soundtrack to be performed July 2 at Montreal Jazz Fest, costumes are welcome

As part of the 2025 Montreal Jazz Fest, Angelo Badalamenti’s music from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and season one of the Twin Peaks series will be performed live by eight musicians at SAT on July 2. Twin Peaks fans should note that “Twin Peaks-inspired costumes are welcome!”

Simply titled “Twin Peaks Show,” the event is a recreation of a concert performed by Jean-Philippe Audin and his octet at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, the Divan du Monde nightclub in Paris and the Ars Cameralis Festival in Poland. Audin — who will be leading the One Eyed Jacks Band and keyboardist Ghislain Leclant for the upcoming Montreal performance — is a cellist who was handpicked by Badalamenti to be the musical director for this project 18 years ago.

David Lynch and Jean-Philippe Audin. Photo by Stenger

“This concert is a tribute to David Lynch, of course, but also to Angelo Badalamenti, the director’s regular composer and great accomplice, who gave birth to the famous, macabre and obsessive theme of Twin Peaks, and to this soundtrack, somewhere between broken-lift jazz, tearful dream pop, gothic new age and easy listening.”

Twin Peaks Show will be presented at SAT on Wednesday, July 2, 8:30 p.m., $39.14.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.