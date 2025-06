“Plan and organize your outdoor activities during the coolest hours of the day.”

Heat wave expected in Montreal Sunday through Tuesday, with humidex values as high as 45 C

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal, with a heat wave forecast to begin on Sunday and last through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius at the peak of the heat wave on Monday, with humidex values possibly hitting between 40 and 45 over the three-day period.

Heat and humidity will ease on Wednesday, following an overnight low of 19 degrees.

“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty. Plan and organize your outdoor activities during the coolest hours of the day. Limit direct exposure to sunlight or heat. Never leave people, especially children, or pets inside a parked vehicle. Check the vehicle before locking it to make sure no one is still inside.”

For more heat wave management tips, please visit this City of Montreal resourceĀ page.

Stay cool Montreal.

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit theĀ Weather Network.

