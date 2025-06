“A hot day to end the month of June.”

Montreal will see a humidex of up to 39 C on Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal projecting high heat and temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius on Monday, with a humidex between 35 and 39.

The high heat will ease by Tuesday morning.

“A hot day to end the month of June. The heat could lead to exhaustion, especially among vulnerable people, who may be more inconvenienced by these conditions.”

For more heat wave management tips, please visit this City of Montreal resource page.

Stay cool Montreal.

Yesterday, June 24th, several daily maximum temperature records were broken. Montreal also broke the record for the highest temperature in the month of June (previous record: 35.0°C on June 30th, 1964). You'll find the full list in our summary: https://t.co/oS4UhDEyKI#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/KVMZopX1UW — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 25, 2025 High heat projected on Monday in Montreal

