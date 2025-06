Premier Wab Kinew of Manitoba now has the highest approval rating in the country.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault is the lowest in Canada.

Legault’s approval currently sits at 25%, down 13 points from when last measured in March.

“For the first time since 1995, Standard & Poor (S&P) downgraded Quebec’s credit rating in April, citing concerns over persistent deficits and lower government revenues. This could increase the cost of the province servicing debt, already projected to cost $10 billion this fiscal year as Quebec deals with a record deficit. Premier François Legault took ‘full responsibility’ but argued his government’s spending decisions have been justified.

“The fiscal body blow from S&P came as Legault is under continued assault from all sides. Opposition parties continue to pressure the government over the SAAQcliq scandal. The Legault government has entered into a fight with the province’s doctors as it looks to reform their pay structure. And the $270-million the province invested in an electric battery plant has now been declared worthless after the bankruptcy of the plant owner’s parent company. All this adds up to a new low for Legault.”

The premier with the highest approval ratings is Wab Kinew of Manitoba (68%).

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 2 to 8, 2025, among a randomized sample of 4,067 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

