Fran Chudnoff's FACE RIDER crashes through the glossy surface of aspiration with raw energy and confessional lyricism.

Enter the glitter-streaked swamp of FACE RIDER, a queer indie sleaze dance work that blends absurdity, longing and liberation. Drawing on the figures of the hermit, the hog and the himbo, this performance at MAI revels in gender deviance, emo melancholy and the chaotic beauty of togetherness.

Created in collaboration with multimedia artist Driftnote and fashion designer Angela Cabrera, Fran Chudnoff’s FACE RIDER promises to crash through the glossy surface of aspiration with raw energy and confessional lyricism.

FACE RIDER will be presented at MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance #103), June 18–21

FACE RIDER brings a queer indie sleaze dance experience to Montreal June 18 to 21

