Exchange a photo of the sky for a personalized prophecy at PHI Centre’s Deep Gazing

As part of a PHI Montreal residency, Deep Gazing invites you to exchange a photo of the sky for a personalized prophecy — one that will, with permission, be part of this month’s PHI Centre exhibition.

Created by Horizon Factory’s Erin Hill and Nina Vroemen — also known as The Sisters of the Celestial Order of Nephology — this poetic project blends cloud-watching, weather lore and deep listening into a meditative practice of environmental attunement.

Submit your photo of the sky (by emailing horizonfactory.h2o@gmail.com or via Instagram) and a description of how you’re feeling at the moment, and receive a reflection shaped by the shifting skies. This “celestial service” is available through June 29.

Deep Gazing is presented at PHI Centre (407 St-Pierre), June 5 to 29, free

