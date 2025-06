The “3B” Bernie Beigne Burger is available at Chez Tousignant through June 30, with a portion of the profits going to two cancer charities.

The famous Montreal donut shop Bernie Beigne has teamed up with renowned Little Italy casse-croûte Chez Tousignant on the 3B burger: a smash patty with cheese, pickles, Tousignant’s special sauce and a glazed donut as the bun.

The limited-edition creation is available at Chez Tousignant daily (while supplies last) through June 30, with a portion of the profits being donated to the Canadian Cancer Society (for prostate cancer research) and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

For more on Chez Tousignant, please visit their website.

