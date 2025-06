The Scottish crime thriller series starring Matthew Goode is streaming now on Netflix.

Dept. Q is the #1 series streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows in Canada. Topping the charts is Scottish crime thriller series Dept. Q starring Matthew Goode, which is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

“A brash but brilliant cop becomes head of a new police department, where he leads an unlikely team of misfits in solving Edinburgh’s cold cases.”

In second and third place are The Last of Us (Crave) and Poker Face (Citytv+).

