The stage adaptation of the 1985 film Clue, based on the Hasbro board game of the same name, is on at Segal Centre.

Clue: On Stage brings a classic murder-mystery comedy to Montreal from June 8 to 29

Murder, mystery and mayhem take the spotlight in this fast-paced comedy at the Segal Centre. Based on the cult 1985 film and the beloved Hasbro board game, Clue: On Stage invites audiences to a dinner party gone dangerously wrong at Boddy Manor. With sharp wit and endless twists, this classic whodunit aims to keep audiences laughing — and guessing — until the final reveal.

Clue: On Stage will be presented at the Segal Centre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine) from June 8 to 29

