Valid from June 20 to Sept. 2, the pass is available to all, with many of the discounts and freebies geared towards youth under 24.

The federal government’s Canada Strong Pass is in effect as of today, granting free entry for all to Parks Canada sites across the country, discounts on admission to participating museums and galleries and reduced or free fares for Via Rail travel.

Valid through Sept. 2, the pass is not a physical item to be purchased, collected or downloaded, but is available by visiting participating locations.

See more about the Canada Strong Pass freebies and discounts below:

Parks Canada

Free admission for all

25% off camping fees

National Museums & Plains of Abraham

Free for kids 17 & under

50% off for youth aged 18-24

VIA Rail

Kids 17 & under ride free with an adult

25% off for youth aged 18-24

Selected Provincial & Territorial Museums

Free for kids

50% off for youth aged 18-24

For more on the Canada Strong Pass, please visit the Government of Canada website.

