According to a study by Ipsos, Canada remains the top country expected to have a positive influence on world affairs.

Canada received a score of 79% among more than 22,000 respondents across 30 countries in the Ipsos World Affairs report. Also among the top ranked countries are Germany (73%) and France (68%).

The study found that Iran (25%), Israel (28%) and Pakistan (28%) were considered to be the least likely countries to have a positive influence on world affairs.

“79% on average across 30 countries think Canada will have a positive impact on world affairs; the proportion of Canadians thinking this rose slightly to 80% in 2024. Since 2015, Canada has enjoyed the most positive ranking, while Iran has consistently been at the bottom of the rankings.”

