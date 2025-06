Until we live in a more fair society, complaining about birth rates comes across as disingenuous and laughably out of touch.

Birth rates are “plummeting,” and fascists wonder why.

Whether or not you would like to have kids, can you really blame anyone for not wanting to raise a child in the world we have today — a world where unnecessary wars and genocides are unfolding, where science and facts are politicized, where one side of the political spectrum actively encourages and benefits from the spreading of disinformation — where people like Donald Trump can be elected president?

We recently had an election in Canada where a candidate who lies like he breathes nearly won — a guy who claims climate action is woke and racism was “imported.”

Objectively, we can all agree that a more fair society based on empathy and common sense — and not rage-bait and bullying — would encourage more people to want to have children, or at least inspire hope for a better future to raise kids in.

I genuinely thought I’d see Universal Basic Income implemented in Canada in my lifetime, especially since it’s supported by a majority of Canadians — except Conservatives, of course. Now, I’m not so sure.

Reducing poverty and income inequality should be goals of any government, especially at a time when corporate greed has seeped into everyday essentials like food and housing.

Until we live in a more fair society, complaining about birth rates comes across as disingenuous and laughably out of touch.

Population collapse is a massive crisis https://t.co/T5B62ijpUA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025 Birth rates are ‘plummeting,’ and fascists wonder why

