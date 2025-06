Jahmyl Telfort is the latest Montrealer to join the NBA. The 6’7” forward just signed with the Los Angeles Clippers following the 2025 NBA Draft. Telfort played five years of college basketball, first with Northeastern, before transferring to the Butler Bulldogs. He averaged 14.14 points and 4.16 rebounds per game across his student career and earned All-BIG EAST Third Team honours this past season.

Telfort joins a roster of talented vets, including James Harden and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. This past season, the team placed fifth in the Western Conference, where they were eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets. 2025-26 will be their second season playing in the newly erected Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Telfort was not the only Canadian talent to make noise following this year’s draft. Kitchener’s Will Riley was picked 21st by the Utah Jazz, and Ryan Nembhard, brother of Indiana Pacers’ Andrew Nemhard, was signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a two-way contract.

This past weekend, the NBA Finals concluded, with one Montrealer apiece playing for each team. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games, making Montreal’s Luguentz Dort a first-time NBA Champion. Each championship player is allotted time with the trophy following their win, and Dort is expected to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy home to the city later this summer.

