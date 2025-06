“Fans know what we’re getting, but somehow it just keeps getting better.”

Aesop Rock, Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers)

Aesop Rock has been making what was once considered “experimental” hip hop for so long now that all that’s left from album to album is pure outcome, within which Aes stretches possibility from his one-man, elastic dimension. Judiciously chosen samples woven into broken boom bap and sprayed with round after round of word puzzle poetry remain signature to his homespun composition. Fans know what we’re getting, but somehow it just keeps getting better. The frequency with which fresh projects arrive continues to impress, and the quality is never a surprise. This time out, Armand Hammer, Open Mike Eagle and Lupe Fiasco are among names on the guest list to enter Aesop Rock’s private time zone. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “Bird School”

