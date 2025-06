Virginie B, Perceval and Tiken Jah Fakoly are among the wide variety of acts playing free and ticketed shows at the Francos this month.

This year’s edition of the Francos de Montréal music festival promises an electric mix of iconic artists, fresh francophone talent and unforgettable performances, all right in the heart of downtown Montreal. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the festival for the first time, there’s no better time to dive into the rhythms, poetry and pure energy of French-language music.

Here at Cult MTL, we love to think of ourselves as guides to great music in the city, so we put together a quick rundown of what to catch. Grab your friends, lace up your dancing shoes and come experience one of Montreal’s most vibrant celebrations of culture and sound.

Naomie de Lorimier and her band of experimental dream popsters, known professionally as N NAO, always put on a good show. As with the music, the live show is theatrical, feeling a bit like watching a play at the end of the universe. N NAO’s new album, Nouveau Langage, is full of romance, fire and experimental waves fit for the Francos’ stage. Get ready to dance and cry tears of joy. Loto-Québec Stage-Le Parterre, Friday, June 13, 6 p.m., free

Lou-Adriane Cassidy dropped not one, but two full-length albums this year in the form of Journal d’un Loup-Garou and, just last month, the surprise album Triste Animal. While you can file her music under Queb indie rock, Triste Animal offered a slower, sometimes piano and acoustic ballad vibe that feels stadium-authentic and draws from ‘70s francophone singers like Françoise Hardy. Lou-Adriane is an ever-evolving artist who’s about to explode internationally. Catch her before she does. Scène Rogers, Place des Festivals, Saturday, June 14, 9 p.m., free

Last year marked the long-awaited return of the noise rock oddballs VICTIME and their album En Conversation Avec, easily one of the weirdest and most challenging releases of 2024. VICTIME live is like being in a hurricane. Their music doesn’t build tension — it erupts. It’s chaos with precision. If you’re caught in it live, you’re not just a listener, you’re debris. Pub Brasseur de Montréal, Sunday, June 15, 10 p.m., free

The Acadian pop-rock stooge P’tit Belliveau did something most artists dream of and said ‘goodbye’ to his label contract a few years ago, coming back with his independently released, self-titled record full of fury. He created it with no restrictions, got unhinged and had a hell of a lot of fun. We’ve got soft indie rock, Queb rap, nu-metal and tons of wackiness. Live, P’tit Belliveau always brings the thunder. Scène Rogers, Place des Festivals, Sunday, June 15, 9 p.m., free

I became aware of funky franco uncle Philippe Katerine pretty recently, but his influence in the French music and art scene since the mid-’90s can definitely be felt. His music is always easy listening and primed for the dancefloor, and he loves doing costume changes. Local weirdo art pop gal Virginie B is opening this show on the 18th, so make sure you get there early. MTELUS, Thursday & Friday, June 17 & 18, 8 p.m., $60

Zouz is a cool band. With their combination of experimental rock, post-punk and noise, that’s just a fact. We’ve got a darkened and groove-filled sound on the latest album, Jours de cendre, that sounds gargantuan live. Get ready to feel the frequencies in your bones. Scene Spotify, Wednesday, June 18, 9:30 p.m., free

Tiken Jah Fakoly remains one of reggae’s strongest continuing voices. Getting a start in the early ’90s, his music came with a political edge, so much so that he had to flee his Ivory Coast home in 2003 after receiving death threats. Now based in Mali, he continues to make his powerful griot groove-oriented reggae. His latest album, Coup de Gueule, is becoming a well-known treasure. If you love reggae, check out his live set. Scène Rogers, Place des Festivals, Wednesday, June 18, 9 p.m., free

Named after a small town in Saskatchewan, and fronted by guitarist, synthist and vocalist Mario Lepage, this electric psychedelic indie rock outfit brings a hypnotic vibe to their music through a kaleidoscopic lens. You’ll feel like you’re floating on invisible clouds or a drifting through a self-fulfilling journey. Get ready for the trip. Loto-Québec Stage, Le Parterre, Thursday, June 19, 6 p.m., free

If you’re looking for a bit of mayhem at this year’s Francos, be sure to check out glam punk agitator Alix Fernz. Along with his band, Fernz thrives on tight grooves that bring a raw, almost dizzying unpredictability to his sets — bungling mic cables, theatrical collapse, spur-of-the-moment chaos. Pub Brasseur de Montréal, Thursday, June 19, 10 p.m., free

Corridor live is an electrifying hybrid band that, like most French wines, has been getting better and better with age. They’re cerebral yet visceral, intimate yet expansive. Diving through the latest album, Mimi, they’re a powerful testament to where “indie” music can go in 2025. Don’t miss their Francos set. Scène Spotify, Friday, June 20, 9:30 p.m., free

Last, but certainly not least, is Perceval, a knight from Brittany, France, who makes medieval techno. You read that right. So we’ve got Gregorian chants, fairy-esque flutes and echoes of tavern brawls, all melded together by some heavy techno beats. And he’s playing at Satosphere, so I guarantee we’re going to have images of horses, jousting knights and witches projected all around us while this crazy dude in a suit of armour is behind the decks. Satosphere, Saturday, June 21, 10 p.m., $35

