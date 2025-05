Support for the Quebec Liberal Party increases by 10 points under the former Liberal MP and cabinet minister.

With Pablo Rodriguez as PLQ leader, Quebec Liberals win the next election

A new study by Léger has found that the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) would win the popular vote in the next election with past Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez as party leader.

Under Rodriguez, the PLQ increases support by 10 points, from 21% to 31%, putting them in first place above the Parti Québécois (30%) and CAQ (16%).

In September, Rodriguez announced his intention to run for the Quebec Liberal Party leadership, resigning from his role as Transport Minister in Ottawa.

Currently, with Marc Tanguay as interim leader, the Liberals sit in second place with 21% support, behind the Parti Québécois (33%), but ahead of the CAQ (20%), the Conservative Party of Quebec (13%) and Québec Solidaire (10%).

Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA



Avec 20% du vote, la CAQ se retrouve au troisième rang derrière le PQ (33%) et le PLQ (21%).



Voir : https://t.co/4RfXphKaxR pic.twitter.com/Hu4NqwW9LJ — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) May 14, 2025 With Pablo Rodriguez as PLQ leader, Quebec Liberals win the next election

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from May 9 to 11, 2024, with 1,051 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

