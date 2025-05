What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, May 21

L.A. indie rock band Weathers plays Petit Campus

Live R&B at le Mal Nécessaire

Costume Balls: Dressing Up History 1870-1927 at the McCord Stewart Museum

Romanian stand-up comic Dragos performs at the Comedy Nest

Nashville indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise plays MTELUS

